[COLLOQUE] Self Love au XVIIIe siècle

Journée internationale symposium et débats autour de Reid, Smith, Mandeville, Hume, sur le thème "Self-love au XVIIIe siècle".

À l’occasion de la parution du livre de Christian Maurer (Lausanne), Self-love, Egoism and the Selfish Hypothesis : Key Debates from Eighteenth-Century British Moral Philoso

Seront présents :

Christian Maurer (Lausanne), auteur de l'ouvrage Lessons and challenges from working on Self-love, Egoism and the Selfish Hypothesis

Mikko Tolonen (Helsinki) :Self-love and pride. Why does this distinction matter?

James Harris (St Andrews) :True in politics, false in fact: the selfish hypothesis in Hume’s political thought

Laurie Breban (Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne) : Interest and duality of the self in Adam Smith’s moral philosophy

Laurent Jaffro (Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne & IUF) : A Reidian objection to Maurer’s reading of Smith on sympathy

Esther Kroeker (Antwerp) : Theistic justification for the coincidence of self-love and virtue, and the project of rehabilitating the moral status of human nature.

INSCRIPTION OBLIGATOIRE

Début : Samedi 25 janvier 2020 à 09h30

Fin : Samedi 25 janvier 2020 à 16h30

Adresse : Salle du 6e, Maison des Sciences Économiques (MSE) 106-112, Bd de l’Hôpital Paris 13e



Pour plus d'informations : https://www\.pantheonsorbonne\.fr/evenement/self\-love\-au\-xviiie\-siecle