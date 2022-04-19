Rencontre - Rencontre transatlantique annuelle de philosophie pratique, les 28 et 29 avril 2022

Day 1: April 28
Time (EST)/Time(CET)
Welcome remarks – Sarah Stroud (Parr)
Juan Olano (Chaire Hoover), « Are tech lumpenproletarians dominated? »
Discussion
Juliette Monvoisin (NoSoPhi), « Vulnerability, States’ Obligations and Migration Justice »
Discussion
Break
Delaney Thull (Parr), “Non-Moral Anger”
Discussion
Éliot Litalien (CRÉ), “On the Value of Agency”
Discussion
Closing remarks – Magali Bessone (NoSoPhi)
Day 2: April 29
Welcome remarks – Axel Gosseries (Chaire Hoover)
Nicolas Nayfeld (NoSoPhi), « Our attitudes towards offenders »
Discussion
Federica Berdini (CRÉ), « Outline of a Philosophical Theory of Coping ».
Discussion
Break
Pablo Scotto (Chaire Hoover), »The four-day work week: increasing flexibility or deepening the work/life dichotomy? »
Discussion
Evan Jones (Parr), “Covid, Death, Dignity: NYC’s Hart Island Cemetery and the Ethics of Caring for the Dead”
Discussion
Closing remarks – Ryoa Chung & Kristin Voigt (CRÉ)
Information
Access to the event: https://umontreal.zoom.us/j/85371446499?pwd=UDJkc3lJUXA5Ym9pdDZmTEI2d1ZLZz09
Organization: Magali Bessone, Ryoa Chung, Axel Gosseries, Sarah Stroud, Kristin Voigt, with the help of Pierre André and Valéry Giroux.