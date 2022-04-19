Rencontre - Rencontre transatlantique annuelle de philosophie pratique, les 28 et 29 avril 2022

Day 1: April 28

Time (EST)/Time(CET)

9:00/15:00

Welcome remarks – Sarah Stroud (Parr)

9:05/15:05

Juan Olano (Chaire Hoover), « Are tech lumpenproletarians dominated? »

9:30/15:30

Discussion

10:00/16:00

Juliette Monvoisin (NoSoPhi), « Vulnerability, States’ Obligations and Migration Justice »

10:25/16:25

Discussion

10:55/16:55

Break

11:10/17:10

Delaney Thull (Parr), “Non-Moral Anger”

11:35/17:35

Discussion

12:05/18:05

Éliot Litalien (CRÉ), “On the Value of Agency”

12:30/18:30

Discussion

13:00/19:00

Closing remarks – Magali Bessone (NoSoPhi)

Day 2: April 29

9:00/15:00

Welcome remarks – Axel Gosseries (Chaire Hoover)

9:05/15:05

Nicolas Nayfeld (NoSoPhi), « Our attitudes towards offenders »

9:30/15:30

Discussion

10:00/16:00

Federica Berdini (CRÉ), « Outline of a Philosophical Theory of Coping ».

10:25/16:25

Discussion

10:55/16:55

Break

11:10/17:10

Pablo Scotto (Chaire Hoover), »The four-day work week: increasing flexibility or deepening the work/life dichotomy? »

11:35/17:35

Discussion

12:05/18:05

Evan Jones (Parr), “Covid, Death, Dignity: NYC’s Hart Island Cemetery and the Ethics of Caring for the Dead”

12:30/18:30

Discussion

13:00/19:00

Closing remarks – Ryoa Chung & Kristin Voigt (CRÉ)

Information

Organization: Magali Bessone, Ryoa Chung, Axel Gosseries, Sarah Stroud, Kristin Voigt, with the help of Pierre André and Valéry Giroux.