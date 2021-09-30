Journée d’Etude ARDAA, 15 octobre 2021

Lieu : Université Paris Nanterre, amphithéâtre du bâtiment de la Formation Continue

Lien vers l’inscription gratuite et obligatoire : https://forms.gle/KsoVp66PMgA8iCyc8

PROGRAMME

9h30-10h30

Keynote speaker: Finola Wilson, Impact Workshop

The What, How & Why of Sketchnoting for Professional Learning

10h30-11h

Pascale Manoilov

Drawings, sketches, doodles: what do they tell us about students’ EFL learning?

11h30

Affichage des dessins pause

11h30-12h

Agnès Leroux

Can you draw the English syntax? Drawing to explain or to understand?

12h10-12h40

Hélène Josse & Céline Thurel

I saw a movie with Brad Pitt: fighting syntactic ambiguity with pencils

12h40

Affichage des dessins

12h45-14h

Déjeuner

14h-14h30

Joséphine Rémon

Teacher identity, speaker identity: the drawing of a coat of arms as reflexive tool in English teacher training

14h40-15h10

Marie-Pierre Jouannaud

Retour d’expérience : Designing posters to learn how to teach English

15h10-15h40

Affichage des dessins et pause

15h40-16h10

Anne JARRY

Retour d’expérience : utilisation du sketchnoting en cours de comptabilité et fiscalité

16h20-16h50

Marie Potapushkina

Using pictorial gesture as a guide to hear and pronounce English

16h50-17h

Affichage des dessins et conclusion