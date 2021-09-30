Journée d’Etude ARDAA, 15 octobre 2021

Lieu : Université Paris Nanterre, amphithéâtre du bâtiment de la Formation Continue
PROGRAMME
9h30-10h30
Keynote speaker: Finola Wilson, Impact Workshop
The What, How & Why of Sketchnoting for Professional Learning
10h30-11h
Pascale Manoilov
Drawings, sketches, doodles: what do they tell us about students’ EFL learning?
11h30
Affichage des dessins pause
11h30-12h
Agnès Leroux
Can you draw the English syntax? Drawing to explain or to understand?
12h10-12h40
Hélène Josse & Céline Thurel
I saw a movie with Brad Pitt: fighting syntactic ambiguity with pencils
12h40
Affichage des dessins
12h45-14h
Déjeuner
14h-14h30
Joséphine Rémon
Teacher identity, speaker identity: the drawing of a coat of arms as reflexive tool in English teacher training
14h40-15h10
Marie-Pierre Jouannaud
Retour d’expérience : Designing posters to learn how to teach English
15h10-15h40
Affichage des dessins et pause
15h40-16h10
Anne JARRY
Retour d’expérience : utilisation du sketchnoting en cours de comptabilité et fiscalité
16h20-16h50
Marie Potapushkina
Using pictorial gesture as a guide to hear and pronounce English
16h50-17h
Affichage des dessins et conclusion