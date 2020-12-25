Ecoutez Rudyard Kipling raconter en 1921 l'un de ses contes fantastiques

C’est le père du Livre de la Jungle et des Histoires comme ça. Poète, conteur de génie, féru de nonsense et de fantastique, précurseur de la science-fiction, Rudyard Kipling est célébré de son vivant. Dès ses premiers succès destinés à la jeunesse, il est l'un des auteurs de langue anglaise les plus populaires, et le premier de cette catégorie à obtenir le prix Nobel en 1907. Habité par le souvenir de l'Inde où il a passé les 17 premières années de sa vie, il est aussi critiqué pour son imaginaire impérialiste.

Rudyard Kipling meurt en 1936 à Londres, à 70 ans. Grâce à un phonéticien de la Sorbonne, Jean Poirot, qui veut enregistrer les grandes voix de son temps, nous pouvons entendre aujourd'hui Rudyard Kipling lui-même raconter l’une de ses histoires fantastiques, il y a 100 ans.

• Crédits : Getty

Pascal Cordereix, spécialiste du fonds sonore ancien à la BnF, précise les raisons de cet enregistrement à la Sorbonne en 1921 : "Francophile convaincu, amoureux de la France, les rapports de Rudyard Kipling avec la France sont aussi nombreux qu’anciens. C’est en 1878, à l’âge de 12 ans qu’il découvre ce pays, en accompagnant son père à l’Exposition universelle de Paris où ce dernier était en charge de la section indienne. Plus tard, été après été, il parcourra les provinces françaises à bord d’une automobile. Témoin de cet amour porté à la France, son poème publié en juin 1913, simplement intitulé "France".

La France, reconnaissante, le fait docteur honoris causa de l’Université de Paris en 1921. La cérémonie a lieu le 19 novembre dans le grand amphithéâtre de la Sorbonne. C’est à cette occasion que Jean Poirot, qui a succédé à Ferdinand Brunot à la tête des Archives de la Parole l’année précédente, enregistre la voix de l’écrivain. La séance a lieu le 23 novembre. Rudyard Kipling dit successivement cinq strophes de "To the true romance", un extrait de "A matter of fact (in many inventions)" et il conclut par la première strophe de son "Ode à la France"."

• Crédits : BnF-Gallica

À LIRE AUSSI Réécouter Document rare : Apollinaire interprète "Le Voyageur" en 1913 écouter (3 min) 3 min Art et création Document rare : Apollinaire interprète "Le Voyageur" en 1913 icon/ camera Created with Sketch. Vidéo

“A Matter of fact”, de Rudyard Kipling

Voici l'extrait lu en anglais par Kipling : "As he spoke the fog was blown into shreds, and we saw the sea, gray with mud, rolling on every side of us and empty of all life. Then in one spot it bubbled and became like the pot of ointment that the Bible speaks of. From that wideringed trouble a Thing came up—a gray and red Thing with a neck—a Thing that bellowed and writhed in pain. Frithiof drew in his breath and held it till the red letters of the ship’s name, woven across his jersey, straggled and opened out as though they had been type badly set. Then he said with a little cluck in his throat, ‘Ah me! It is blind. Hur illa! That thing is blind,’ and a murmur of pity went through us all, for we could see that the thing on the water was blind and in pain. Something had gashed and cut the great sides cruelly and the blood was spurting out. The gray ooze of the undermost sea lay in the monstrous wrinkles of the back, and poured away in sluices. The blind white head flung back and battered the wounds, and the body in its torment rose clear of the red and gray waves till we saw a pair of quivering shoulders streaked with weed and rough with shells, but as white in the clear spaces as the hairless, maneless, blind, toothless head. Afterwards, came a dot on the horizon and the sound of a shrill scream, and it was as though a shuttle shot all across the sea in one breath, and a second head and neck tore through the levels, driving a whispering wall of water to right and left. The two Things met—the one untouched and the other in its death-throe—male and female, we said, the female coming to the male. She circled round him bellowing, and laid her neck across the curve of his great turtle-back, and he disappeared under water for an instant, but flung up again, grunting in agony while the blood ran. Once the entire head and neck shot clear of the water and stiffened, and I heard Keller saying, as though he was watching a street accident, ‘Give him air. For God’s sake, give him air. Then the death-struggle began, with crampings and twistings and jerkings of the white bulk to and fro, till our little steamer rolled again, and each gray wave coated her plates with the gray slime. The sun was clear, there was no wind, and we watched, the whole crew, stokers and all, in wonder and pity, but chiefly pity."

À RÉÉCOUTER Réécouter Le Livre de la Jungle de Rudyard Kipling écouter (30 min) 30 min Lectures d'enfance Le Livre de la Jungle de Rudyard Kipling