Depuis #NousToutes, "une prise de conscience de la société" sur les violences faites aux femmes

English 🔽🔽🔽 "Finally You Listen to me When I'm Dead" Covered in dirt, stained from dust, 114 women, victims of feminicide from 2019 have risen from their morbid silence. Calmly marching, determined to be heard, these assassinated women have come back to protect those who are still living. They have ripped off their grave clothes and broken their caskets in an effort to carry the grief of their victim sisters joined by conjugal violence and denounce the injustice that lead to their deaths. Through this symbolic march, they are calling out to powers that be and reminding everyone that most of these women were known victims of inter-familial violence well before being assassinated and had alerted the proper authorities, including the police and the justice department, reaching out for help. On their chests, the words of victims who cried in despair when faced with a dysfunctional system that does not work in their favor. On their torsos, white acrylic reads "I did not want to die" in reference to the last phrase thats was uttered by #EmineBulut before collapsing in Kirikkales front of her daughter on August 18, 2019, echoing the campagne of Russian feminists for penalizing conjugal violence in their country #ЯНеХотелаУмирать / #ididntwanttodie. Also written on their bodies; "iwasnext" in reference to the campagne #aminext? which arose in South Africa, following the rape and murder of a young student in the post office of Cap. Also cited were the words of Julie Douib, assassinated by two bullets in Corsica on the Island of Rousse the 3rd of March, 2019, "They will take me seriously when I'm dead." We no longer want to continue counting the dead but instead, spend our time and energy protecting the living. This silent march is therefore taking place today in order to reclaim our right to live. #femen #pasunedeplus #feminicide #stopfeminicides #niunamenos